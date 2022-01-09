Dying Light 2 delves into parkour and combat skills and shows a character progress video

Techland prepares the arrival of the title on February 4 to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

It may surprise you if you say it out loud, but there is less than a month left for Dying Light 2. The new title of Techland is one of the most anticipated of this beginning of the year 2022, being ahead of Elden Ring in the lists of most desired of Steam users and not forgetting the previous generation users, for whom it prepares a dedicated trailer that we will see during this January.

But the game still has a lot to teach and, to whet your appetite, the studio has shared new details regarding the parkour and combat skills that we can acquire. Through a short video, they show us the character’s skill tree that will help us progress in the playable mechanics in the way that we like the most.

In addition, in a press release they have told us in depth about these characteristics, telling us that actions such as climbing, jumping or doing a jump will be rewarded by progressively filling out a experience bar of parkour, but the more complicated and skilled the movements we carry out, the more experience we can gain to unlock techniques such as Dart, which temporarily increases our speed by running, or the double jump while overcoming obstacles.

Completing missions will be the easiest way to gain experienceIn combat we will also gain experience points, and perform combo attacks It will award a greater number of points, although completing the different missions that we encounter along the way will be the easiest way to make our character evolve. Advancing in its progression will allow us to access new techniques such as Grapple, which allows you to throw enemies to the side, or Stomp, a blow directly towards the opponent downed on the ground that will kill them instantly.

Stay Human launches on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch (via cloud) next February 4th, so there is very little left to be able to take control. In 3DJuegos we have already been able to test it before its launch, and in the impressions of Dying Light 2 we highlighted that it is a delivery that promises to return in a big way, with a known but improved experience in every way.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Dying Light 2, Dying Light Stay Human, Techland, Progression, Characters, Combat, Parkour and Zombies.