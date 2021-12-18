Dying Light 2 details its minimum and recommended requirements on PC, where it will have Ray Tracing

Techland’s game will arrive on computers and consoles on February 4 of next year.
There is less for Dying Light 2. After the continuous delays that the title of Techland, the parkour and zombie action game is less than two months away from landing in our homes. With it we will have a much more ambitious sequel than the first title, both playable and visually.
The latter is precisely what concerns us today, since the study has published through its official social networks the minimum and recommended requirements for its PC version. It will have Ray Tracing, so it is also established what we will need if we want to play with this activated technology.
System Requirements
Minimum requirements
- Resolution: Full HD a 30 FPS
- Operating system: Windows 7
- Processor: Intel Core i3-9100 o AMD Ryzen 3 2300X
- Memory: 8 GB of RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti o AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB
- Storage: 60 GB available space
Recommended Requirements
- Resolution: Full HD a 60 FPS
- Operating system: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8600K o AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Memory: 16 GB of RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB o AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB
- Storage: 60 GB available space
Minimum requirements with Ray Tracing
- Resolution: Full HD a 30 FPS
- Operating system: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8600K o AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Memory: 16 GB of RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB
- Storage: 60 GB available space
Recommended Requirements with Ray Tracing
- Resolution: Full HD a 60 FPS
- Operating system: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8600K o AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Memory: 16 GB of RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB
- Storage: 60 GB available space
If you feel like the sequel, mark the calendar: the day will come February 4, 2022, and can be played on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch. It will have new-gen enhancements, but post-apocalyptic parkour is aiming to make a comeback in a big way across all platforms. We have already been able to test it, so we invite you to take a look at our impressions of Dying Light 2.
Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube
Más sobre: Dying Light 2, Dying Light Stay Human, Techland, Requisitos, PC y Ray tracing.