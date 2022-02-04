Dying Light 2 details the fixes of its day 1 patch: the authors include more than a thousand tweaks

From Techland they have asked the community to wait until launch day to enjoy the experience.

We are close to tasting one of the most famous releases of the month of February, because there are only a couple of days left for Dying Light 2 Stay Human to open its post-apocalyptic world to the players. Its combination of parkour mechanics, zombies and a really important decision system for the plot has made the community impatient to try the title, since it seems that there are already some people who have accessed their respective copies.

Day 1 patch fixes bugs blocking story progressionSeeing this panorama, from Techland they have already asked users to wait for the official launch of the game to be able to enjoy a day 1 patch with over a thousand tweaks. As reported by Eurogamer, this update will arrive on consoles “in the next few days” while the PC version will include its new features “in real time”, and the authors assure that said content It will greatly improve the gaming experience.

After all, and following the information given by the aforementioned medium, this first patch has fixed a good number of errors that They blocked the progression of the story.. According to the list shared by Eurogamer, problems that caused graphical bugs and even general crashes of the title have been resolved, although they have also focused on providing solutions for some bugs that prevented progress in the adventure.

The game has not yet been released and we already know that we will have Dying Light 2 for a while, as Techland has assured that it will support its game for the next 5 years. Of course, in 3DJuegos we have not been able to ignore all the teething problems that has brought the title, and in our analysis we tell you some of the most questionable decisions.

