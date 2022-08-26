Dying Light 2 expansion dates its launch with a trailer that lets us see what we will face

Bloody Ties will arrive in the next few weeks and will take us to The Carnage Hall with more missions and challenges.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human arrived last February and it didn’t take long for Techland to announce that DLCs would arrive soon, because now we know when it will arrive the first expansion. It has the official name Bloody Ties and it has already released a trailer so that we can get an idea of ​​what we will face.

The Bloody Ties expansion will arrive on October 13 It was during yesterday’s Opening Night Live that we were shown a glimpse of the new location, The Carnage Hall. This place is full of fortune and much death. As an expansion it will bring us new story missions, challenges, weapons, new characters and more things that we will discover ourselves.

It should be noted that An update for Dying Light 2 was released yesterday. for PC users, but soon to come to consoles. This has been launched thanks to the feedback received from the community for the error correction such as better zombie behavior at night, some technical improvements, and the E3 2019 color grading presets, among other things.

The Polish studio already warned a few weeks ago that the expansions will make this game huge. Previously this DLC was intended to be released weeks ago, but announced that they needed more time to develop it. Even so, if you want to know what Alejandro Pascual thought of the game, you can read the Dying Light 2 review.

