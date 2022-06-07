Dying Light 2 Expansions Will Make The Game ‘Huge’ – New Locations Confirmed

Techland’s Tymon Smektala has spoken about all that’s to come in the zombie parkour game.

Dying Light 2’s parkour and zombie proposal has been with us for a few months now after being one of the first big releases of the year, but in Techland They are still working to bring extra content to the game. In fact, their plans include several story expansionshaving dated only the first of them.

The lead game designer, Tymon Smektala, has revealed some extra details of these new contents in an interview with the medium VG247. “The first and second expansions have different locations, but all within the same universe. They connect with everything that’s happening in the city and they start in Villedor, but they’re new locations,” he says.

Don’t expect us to take you to spaceTymon SmektalaSmektala has wanted to make it clear that none will go far from the city, and has warned that Let’s not expect a radical change in terms of setting. “Don’t expect us to take you into space or anything,” she jokes. “I think in the next five years the game will have grown to be really huge. It will have more locations and more content, but it is early to reveal more details. We don’t want to promise something and then change plans and have the words taken out of context,” he explains.

The designer has left the door open (in addition to a third installment) to a higher degree of experimentation in expansions 3 and 4 but, as he comments, he does not want to venture yet. Dying Light 2: Stay Human is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, but a version for Nintendo Switch via the cloud is pending, which delayed its launch.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Dying Light 2, Techland, Tymon Smektala, Expansion, Zombies and Parkour.