Dying Light 2 invites us to discover its open world with new details of its map and its factions

Techland has shared a new episode of Dying 2 Know More, the video show about Stay Human.

Dying Light 2 is just three months away from its launch on PC and consoles, and since Techland They continue to share information about the sequel, which will bring back the best parkour and zombie action in an open world that will be affected by our decisions not only narratively, but also structurally.

In a new episode of Dying 2 Know More, the program about Stay Human that is published in video on the official channel of the franchise, new details have been revealed about the second installment taking advantage of an interview with Thomas Gerbaud, director of the world of Dying Light 2.

Among the most outstanding novelties, the importance of its open world, of which we will get information through spying on conversations, discovering graffiti scattered around the city or collecting hidden audio tapes. The methods are not very innovative, but Gerbaud’s words suggest that the whole set will make The City feel like a living place worth exploring to soak up its lore, which will also be expanded with the propaganda and subplots that we will meet.

The different factions will take on paramount importanceFurthermore, the various factions will be of paramount importance. Beyond finding ourselves with different territories controlled by them, will directly influence the environments. For example, the Peacekeepers have converted an abandoned ship into their base so that, although it looks like a hostile area on the outside, a multitude of things not related to military defense are happening inside that we can discover.

Dying Light 2 is released on February 4, 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch, to which it will arrive thanks to the game in the cloud. In 3DJuegos we have already been able to test it, verifying in our own hands that the essence of the first title is maintained, but improved. If you want to know more, check out our impressions of Dying Light 2.

