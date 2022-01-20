Dying Light 2 is not just parkour and zombies: the size of its script is revealed, which will have decisions

The Techland game will arrive on February 4 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, launching later on Switch.

There are 15 days left to get your hands on Dying Light 2, the new installment of the saga of Techland that will take us back to its post-apocalyptic world in a game that, although it will continue to be updated in subsequent years, has a capital duration where completing absolutely everything will take us almost 500 hours.

But it seems that its duration is not the only huge thing in the title. Stay Human goes far beyond zombie survival and polished parkour mechanics, as It will have a long script., as announced by its own managers through the official social networks of the game, in which they are warming up for the launch.

The first installment was more restrainedSpecifically, they say that the script contains about 350,000 words and 40,000 lines of dialogue, an outrage for a game whose first installment was much more restrained. As a comparison, they say that it is an extension similar to Anna Karenina, one of the best-known novels of the Russian writer Leo Tolstoy, with more than 1,000 pages inside.

It must be made clear that the script itself will go through different paths depending on the different decisions that we take as players, so it is understood that the size is so wide. To check if it fits well with the proposal on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, we will have to wait only until february 4, the day it opens on those platforms. If we want to play it on Nintendo Switch through the cloud, we will have to wait, since yesterday we learned of its delay, which forces us to endure a little longer within a period of approximately six months.

