Dying Light 2 is the most desired game by Steam users, ahead of Elden Ring

Techland’s title will include more than 500 unique pieces of customization and equipment.

2022 has started and a very busy first half of the year is approaching. One of the protagonists of these first months is Dying Light 2, which joins a voracious competition in February against other great highlights such as Horizon Forbidden West or Elden Ring, which are also released the same month as the Techland title.

But the sequel to parkour and survival in a zombie apocalypse seems more than ready for battle, since, if we pay attention to the list of the Valve platform, it is the most anticipated game on Steam, that is, the product that has been added the most times to the users’ wish list.

It has been announced by the official account of the gameIt is something that has also been confirmed by the official account of the game on social networks, which has surprised more than one by the fact that it is ahead of other games such as the aforementioned FromSoftware, Hollow Knight Silksong (which does not yet have a release date confirmed) or the launch of God of War on PC that will arrive in just ten days.

The news is accompanied by the confirmation by Techland that the game will have more than 500 unique pieces of equipment to customize our character. Thus, we can dress the protagonist with a different variety of jackets, shoes or gloves, with functionalities that we understand will go beyond the aesthetic section, providing us with different benefits depending on what we choose.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human llega a PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S y Nintendo Switch el próximo February 4th, having already detailed their minimum and recommended requirements for computers and promising that, in just a few days, we will be able to see the game in motion with a PS4 and Xbox One gameplay that they will share this January.

