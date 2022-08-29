Dying Light 2 launches the first major community update: discover its changes and graphic improvements

The patch first hit the PC platform, but Techland has already announced that it’s available for consoles.

It is very common that between developers and the community have dialogue to improve the game through these types of updates. In the case of Dying Light 2: Stay Human it has been no less and has gone all out announcing general corrections along with technical improvements for all platforms.

It is only the first patch of its kind, as there will be many more in the future The official Dying Light 2 account has announced via tweet what the first community patch is now available on all platforms. This community update is a long term initiative “to listen to the voice of all players to improve their experience in the city.” Roughly new options have been added, there are changes in the infected, general and technical improvements on each platform.

Changes in Dying Light 2 New color grading option in video settings



Enable/disable Chromatic Aberration



More Biters in the city and more aggressive at night



More special infected at night



You will not be able to loot enemies without items



Added ambient occlusion in screen space ( SSAO )



) Incluido antialiasing temporal (TAA) and improved texture filtering



Graphic improvements PS5 :

– Balanced mode: 1296p at 60 FPS.

– Performance mode: up to 120 FPS.

– Resolution Mode: 4K at 30 FPS native.

– Added VRR.



Xbox Series X :

– Balanced Mode: 1404p at 60 FPS.

– Resolution Mode: 4K/30 FPS native.



Xbox Series S :

– Quality mode: Image scaled to 4K using FSR.



PC :

– AMD FSR 2.0 compatibility.

– Improved support for widescreen resolutions.

– Added new graphic option in particle effects: Medium.



PS4 Pro :

– 4K image via FSR.



Xbox One X:

– 1200p image, upscaled to 4K via FSR.



That is the highlights that the update brings from the community to Dying Light 2. Remember that you can visit the patch notes for more details. Techland also notes that it has made numerous bug fixes and additional quality improvements.

In parallel to this, it is developing the first game expansion, which already has a release date. These DLCs will make the game huge, according to its developers. It is true that it was intended to come out months ago, but Techland needed more time. Even so, if you want to know what Alejandro Pascual thought of the base game, you can read the Dying Light 2 review.

