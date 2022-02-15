Dying Light 2 looks hyper-realistic in this 4K, ray-traced gameplay video

Techland’s zombie apocalypse has been released this month on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated February 14, 2022, 09:41 19 comments

On February 4 it arrived in stores Dying Light 2, with a few days enjoying success on PC and consoles. The title of Techland It was one of the most anticipated for this start of the year 2022 full of great releases, so it is not surprising that it is performing well commercially despite having some problems whose corrections have already been detailed by the study.

Beyond the playable experience itself, being able to touch the title on PC to our liking allows us to see things as impressive as the video that we leave you at the top of the news. And it is that the user Berdu has shared some scenes of the game in movement to 4K resolution and with ray tracing activatedand the truth is that it looks tremendously realistic.

Other users wonder how he got itIt is difficult to distinguish many clips if we make a quick comparison with what we would see in reality, and numerous users have asked the person in charge how he has achieved it. The video must incorporate extras and external options, because with the maximum settings and with everything activated, the same visual aspect is not achieved in Dying Light 2. Berdu did not want to detail great things, but it is about the game running on a 3090 graphics card (getting 35 frames per second with that setting) and that uses ReShade and extra contrast and color adjustments. Regardless of how you achieve it, the result is impressive.

Stay Human is currently available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, as the nintendo switch version It’s been a few months late. Once it arrives, we will be able to run the game through the cloud on the hybrid console. If you haven’t tried it out for yourself yet, remember that you can find out about our experience with the game by checking out the Dying Light 2 review we published earlier this month.

