Dying Light 2 offers its second free DLC with items and weapons for PC, PlayStation and Xbox

After the first released a week ago, this Ronin pack will also arrive in three parts.

A lot has happened in February (and more to come), but at the beginning of the month we had the release of Dying Light 2, the new installment of zombies and parkour from Techland that in its first days has enjoyed a good premiere. As promised from the studio, they will support the game with the inclusion of new content, and these weeks after the publication of the title we are witnessing the first additions.

It will arrive in three parts during this weekA few days ago we informed you of the first free DLC that Dying Light 2 incorporated. It came in three parts and it was anticipated that another would arrive later. Well, here it is: Ronin is the second free DLC of Stay Human and, like its predecessor, it will arrive in three well-differentiated parts.

On its website, Techland details the three content packs that will be added throughout this week. The first pack is now availablewhile the second will arrive this Wednesday, February 23, and the third on Friday, February 25. Next, everything that the three parts of this second free DLC of the game bring.

Content of part 1

Now available

Handmade survivor jacket to help avoid suspicion.



Crafted survivor pants to grant freedom of movement.



Handmade survival shoes to move at full speed.



Content of part 2

Available February 23

Handmade survivor mask to be one with the shadows.



Handmade survivor protectors to defend yourself comfortably.



Handcrafted Survivor Gloves for precision shooting.



Content of part 3

Available February 25

Sword ‘The Wise Katana’, a powerful lightning fast melee weapon.



Dying Light 2 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, although the Nintendo Switch version will arrive later after being delayed. This will run through the cloud, although that will surely not allow it to look like the spectacular 4K video that we shared with you a few days ago, where the title looked hyper-realistic.

