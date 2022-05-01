Dying Light 2 offers us a month of May full of events for a limited time: dates and details

Techland’s open-world zombie survival game will debut its first story DLC in June.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human arrived on February 4 and has been very well received by the public, already totaling more than 20 million units sold. Techland has been preparing new content for your zombie survival in the open world, including the New Game + mode that arrived this week.

But until the long-awaited DLC, which promises to expand the game’s story and will arrive next June, the team has announced a whole series of events to make it impossible to get bored in this month of May. The first of the events is already underway and will provide us with the double XP in combat and acrobatics until next May 3.

Next weekend we will have Trove of Crystalswhere we will get new improvements in the crystals of Dark Hollows from the May 5 to 9. The event Blue Moon will take place between May 12 and 16granting us immunity and greater resistance to some of the dangers that we will find in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

The last event of the month, Hyper Modewill be available between May 19 and 23 and in it we can catapult enemies with our blows, achieving really fun and spectacular moments. If you haven’t played Techland’s sandobox yet, remember that at 3DJuegos you have our analysis of Dying Light 2 Stay Human available.

More about: Dying Light 2, Zombie, Survival and Techland.