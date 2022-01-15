Dying Light 2 prepares its final stretch: cooperative mode, console comparison and new gameplay trailer

The open world survival game presents its final Chapter of its Dying 2 Know series.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human experienced a curious controversy a few days ago regarding its duration, Techland surprised players with a duration of up to 500 hours for its game, which it later clarified, confirming that we will need about 20 hours to complete the main campaign and around 80 hours to complete it along with all the secondary missions. It seems that content is not going to be missing and a good part of it has been presented in the final video of his series Dying 2 Know.

We will vote on decisions in cooperative modeIn this episode, we have been able to see in action the promising cooperative mode for up to four players, in which we can complete the entire game campaign together. Players who join our game will be able to keep the weapons and progression in his game, while the determining decisions for the story will be voted by players, although the host will have the last word.

Dying Light 2 is shown in its various console versionsTechland has also shown the version of the game on consoles, through a comparison with gameplay captured on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. This Episodio 6 de Dying 2 Know has included a new gameplay trailer where we have been able to follow in the footsteps of Aiden in search of his sister, being able to see some sections of history and meeting new characters.

the trailer ‘The Reason’ It serves to capture the essence of the survival title while we wait for a release that is less than a month away. Dying Light 2 Stay Human is coming on next february 4 and it is already one of the most anticipated games on Steam, only surpassed by Elden Ring. In 3DJuegos we have already been able to play it, so remember that you have our impressions of Dying Light 2 available, where you will be able to learn some of the keys to the long-awaited game of parkour and survival.