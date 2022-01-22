Dying Light 2 presents a comparison video with the three different modes for its graphics on PS5

On Sony’s next-generation console you can choose between 4K, 60 FPS and Ray Tracing.

There are officially two weeks left Dying Light 2 hit the stores. The game of Techland It promises to take us back to the parkour and zombie apocalypse experience that you liked so much in the first part, with a mammoth script and the promise that it will continue to be updated with more content for five years after its premiere.

To increase the desire, a new video published on the official PlayStation channel shows us the three different graphics modes with which the PS5 version will have. Performance Mode will prioritize the number of frames per second, Quality Mode will feature ray tracing technology for lighting and environments, and Resolution Mode will run the title at 4K, although we don’t yet know if these are native or dynamic. In addition, in the video located at the top of the news we can see a comparison between the three elections, to choose at a glance which will be our preference when putting ourselves at the controls.

Graphics modes on PS5

Performance mode: with +60 frames per second

with +60 frames per second Quality mode: con Ray Tracing

con Ray Tracing Resolution mode: with 4K resolution

Players will be able to experience Dying Light 2 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on next february 4. For its version through the cloud on Nintendo Switch, we will have to wait a little longer, since its delay has been announced this week. In 3DJuegos we have already been able to play the title before its launch, so you can take a look at our impressions of Dying Light 2 to get an idea of ​​what you can expect with this new installment in the saga.

