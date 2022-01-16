Dying Light 2 promises to extend the content of the game for 5 years: DLC, new story and more

Techland’s survival title recently showed off its co-op and console versions.

There are not even three weeks left for the launch of Dying Light 2 Stay Human and its developer has not stopped contributing new information about survival game, zombies and open world. Techlando closed its Dying 2 Know development diary series with a final Chapter dedicated to the cooperative component, accompanied by a new gameplay trailer and the comparison between console versions.

A few days ago we were surprised by the duration that the game could reach if we wanted to take advantage of every last option it offered us, but Techland will not settle for that, through the Twitter account of Sheri, community manager of the study, we have been able to know that the game will continue to receive content for five years after launch.

Story DLC, events, new locations and items for the gameSheri has shown her pride in belonging to a company where she assures that “players come first“. Although we have not had concrete details of this future content, we know that it will be composed of new DLC that will expand the story, in addition to adding events, new locations and objects for the game.

These are figures that coincide with the support shown with the first Dying Light, which, since its launch in 2015 has not stopped receiving new content, with excellent expansions like Dying Light: The Following or Hellraid, the DLC based on the old Techland project that brought us face to face with demonic creatures. In 3DJuegos we have already played to this promising sequel and we wanted to talk to you about some of its keys in our impressions of Dying Light 2.

