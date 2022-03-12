Dying Light 2 releases a patch for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series, with new graphics modes on the next-gen Xbox

Techland implements gameplay updates and fixes some of the bugs reported by the community.

If you’re a fan of post-apocalyptic stories, chances are you’re still squeezing every minute out of Dying Light 2: Stay Human. And if you are playing in PC, Xbox Series o PS5, today we bring you good news: Techland has released a new patch that improves the experience between zombies. And it is that, although they have already advanced part of the content that we will see in the coming months, which has left us two free DLC, it seems that the developers are also working on the technical section of the game.

In this sense, Xbox players will be able to experience a more remarkable fluidity. After all, the new patch 1.2.0 for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S incorporates new features to achieve a highest frame rate. Following this line, both consoles receive an improvement in stability and additional graphics modes that will be noticeable in the performance of the adventure, which will reach 60 FPS as we detail below.

Fixes related to Xbox platforms Game stability has been improved.



A new Balanced Mode has been added that runs at 60 FPS on Xbox Series X.



More modes have been added to Xbox Series S, including a Performance Mode that runs at 60 FPS.

Beyond this, and as usual in this kind of patches, Techland has also been in charge of fix a good number of bugs in the PC, Xbox Series and PS5 versions. This is notable for resolving issues like the infinite kill loop or quest progression lockups, though it’s also worth remembering that improvements have been incorporated in the combat system, the interface and the night experience. You can check all the details of the update on the Dying Light 2 website.

And it is very likely that Techland keep giving us news about Dying Light 2, as they have not ruled out the inclusion of a New Game + mode in the future. However, we already told you in our analysis that we are not very convinced with the experience between zombies, as there are some aspects related to the campaign or decision making that they know little.

