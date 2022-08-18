Dying Light 2 Stay Human presents the teaser of the first story DLC, and it has much more to teach

Techland will expand the information on the expansion during the Opening Live Night of Gamescom 2022.

Players have been wandering the hostile territory of Dying Light 2 Stay Human since last February, but its creators want to further expand the zombie experience with additional expansions. We are waiting for more information about your first story DLCbecause the only thing we know is that it will surprise both for its plot and for the theme it will deal with.

The story DLC will be known as Bloody TiesAnd, to encourage the community for this moment, Techland has decided to share a teaser that, in just 36 seconds, makes us understand that the expansion will be the most bloody. After all, this DLC that will be known as Bloody Ties promises to introduce challenges, dangers and a lot of brutality in the game.

Have you been wanting to know more about the expansion? No problem, because Techland also invites us to connect to the Opening Live Night from Gamescom 2022 for unreleased Bloody Ties data. In this way, it is possible that the next August 23 at 8:00 p.m. Let’s have a more complete picture of the DLC and, perhaps, a definitive release date.

Beyond this teaser, Techland warned that the first Dying Light 2 Stay Human story DLC would not arrive for the month of June and, therefore, was delayed until September. According to the statement shared at the time, this extra time is being used to polish some details of the mysterious experience. All things considered, the development team intends to create multiple expansions to make one huge game.

