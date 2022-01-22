Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be updated for free on PS5 and Xbox Series, and presents new features in its mechanics

Techland has also taken the opportunity to expand the information on the cooperative mode.

If we look at the list of most anticipated games of 2022, there we find Dying Light 2 Stay Human occupying a comfortable position. From Techland, have managed to raise the public’s expectations during the final stretch of development, and each new piece of information assures us of a greater user experience in their post-apocalyptic world. Now, we confirm a couple of relevant details about the game on consoles and provides us with more news about its mechanics.

Users will retain their items and progression after playing co-opFocusing primarily on console-related news, Techland confirms that the PS5 and Xbox Series update will be free for all users, so we can buy Dying Light 2 for PS4 or Xbox One and move to the new generation later at no extra cost. On the other hand, the developers have wanted to put a little more emphasis on the crossplay of the title, because although they remember that this possibility will be added later on consoles, it ensures that users of Epic Games Y Steam they can play together since the first day.

Diving deeper into the Dying Light 2 experience, Techland reiterates the importance of choices in this title and the opportunity to vote as a group in the cooperative way. In addition, he adds that the host of the room will have the last word, although democracy can always be defended. In addition to all this, players are assured that everyone invited to a session can complete the story together and will keep both the items earned and the progression.

With the release scheduled for the next february 4, there is no doubt that Dying Light 2 Stay Human is warming up to hit the stage. It intends to go beyond simple parkour and immerse us in an argument full of moral decisions, and it seems that this content will be further expanded with a 5-year plan that will add DLC, new stories and more.

