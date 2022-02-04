Dying Light 2 teaches on video the importance of decisions and how they will affect your world

Techland has also asked to wait for the launch to enjoy the best of the day 1 patch.

There are only two days left until Dying Light 2 arrives on the market, the sequel that will take us back to the zombie apocalypse that we will survive using mobility enhanced by parkour mechanics. Techland has already revealed the roadmap of the game, but continues to advance more details before launch.

In the last hours they have published a new video that you can see at the top of the news and that is aimed at teaching us the operation and importance of decision making. The history and development of it will be marked by the paths we choose, and may affect various aspects of the work.

Consequences will affect historyIn the video we see some examples of situations that we will face during our game sessions, observing how they can reach branch out in different ways until reaching completely different places depending on the decisions of the players. We will be able to make friends or enemies, eliminate or awaken new monsters and direct the path of stories and missions.

It is worth noting that those responsible have commented through the official account of Twitter of the game that they are aware of that there are copies circulating before release. They ask users who have been able to get it in advance to wait for the premiere day, since at that time a day 1 patch which will implement several improvements and fixes that they have been working on for the last few weeks. They assure that this will be the ideal way in which it should be played.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human llega a PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One y Xbox Series X|S este friday february 4. For the Switch version we will have to wait, since it has been delayed a few months despite running through the cloud. If you plan to play it on previous generation consoles, you will be happy to know that Techland has published a video showing the PS4 and Xbox One versions so you can check the performance offered by each of them.

