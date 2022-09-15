Dying Light 2 will face us with unpublished enemies in its second free Chapter: trailer and release date

‘A Huntress and a Hag’ will also introduce a new agent: Shen Xiu aka The Huntress.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human has been captivating fans of zombie experiences since last February, but most fans of the saga know that DLC and other additions tend to expand the game in unimaginable ways. That is why, after presenting the first expansion of Bloody Ties, Techland prepares us for a second chapter free that will come loaded with content and challenges.

The second Chapter is now available on PC, Xbox and PlayStationWe talk about ‘A Huntress and a Hag‘, a content that will be available for PC, PlayStation and Xbox starting today, September 13th. As you can see in the trailer that heads this news, the chapter will confront us with the Witcha menacing new Banshee variant that can not only attack during the day, but can also infect humans to turn them into Plaguebearers.

Fortunately, we will not be alone in this company. A Huntress and a Hag will also feature Shen Xiu, aka The Huntress: The Chapter’s new agent and a talented tracker. She is an expert in ranged weapons who has been chasing the Witch for several days, and she has come to the conclusion that need an extra pair of hands to finish the job.

As we mentioned at the beginning of the news, Techland intends to develop expansions that make Dying Light 2 a huge game. This is complemented by the release of updates that introduce small new features and various bug fixes, which ultimately ends up giving us a really complete experience.

Más sobre: Dying Light 2, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Techland y A Huntress and a Hag.