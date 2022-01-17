Dying Light 2 will not have cross-play at launch, although Techland is working to add it

They have also confirmed that it cannot be played cooperatively between consoles of different generations.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated January 17, 2022, 09:45 21 comments

Less than three weeks after its release, Dying Light 2 prepares to once again bring gamers back to the experience of parkour and zombies that users fell in love with the first installment. This second part promises more and better, as we saw a few days ago in a new gameplay trailer that details many of its features.

In it, in addition to teaching PS4 and One versions, a cooperative way of up to four players, allowing a group to play the title collaborating, to the point of being able to complete the main campaign together. Companions joining the quest will retain both their unlocked weapons and progression, and major plot decisions will be resolved through a voting system so everyone can do their part.

However, there is a bad news that remains to be confirmed, as players still had some hope of seeing this implementation soon. As Tymon Smektala, lead game designer at Techland, commented in a direct on Twitch, Dying Light 2 Stay Human will not have crossplay at launch.

They will work to implement it in the future“No, at this time it may not be available,” Smektala replies to a user’s question, although he has anticipated that they will work to be able to implement it in the future. Similarly, there will be no possibility of playing between platforms of different generations, so PS4 players will not be able to share the cooperative experience with PS5 players, nor will One players do so with Series X or Series S players.

Dying Light 2 debuts on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch (via the cloud) next february 4. In recent weeks, from the studio they have had to clarify its controversial duration due to a misunderstanding in communication through social networks, but the title will continue to receive content for five years, as recently confirmed.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More on: Dying Light 2, Dying Light Stay Human, Techland, CrossPlay, Crossgen, Crossplay, and New Gen.