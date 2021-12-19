Dying Light came to Nintendo Switch two months ago and these have been its improvements: achievements, resolution and more

Techland has already added three patches since the launch of its zombie survival action game.

On October 19, the hybrid of Nintendo Dying Light: Platinum Edition, the popular video game from first person shooter and open world survival by Techland, creators of Dead Island. The game has served as a good way to enter the saga on Nintendo Switch pending Dying Light 2, which is expected in its version for the cloud for the next February 4, 2022.

Throughout these two months, the team has not stopped improving its game with three update patches which, as reported by Techland, have added the following new features:

Frame stop 30 FPS

Increased resolution base for portable mode

base for portable mode New achievement system

A completely new option in Dying Light, the onboarding

The latest patch, 1.0.3, has also included some major fixes Of which the development team has highlighted:

Fixed a bug in The Following when playing in Chinese

Bug fixes for hoaxes

Online co-op stability adjustments

UI fixes and translations

General bug fixes and stability improvements

Techland wanted to accompany the work after these two months with a discount on purchase de Dying Light: Platinum Edition de a 25% in selected territories until next December 29. However, remember that currently, the game cannot be purchased from the European eShop due to its restrictions in Germany.

