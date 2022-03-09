Dying Light comes to the next-gen with a patch for PS5, three graphic modes and improvements for the old-gen

The Xbox Series update will have to wait a few more days, although Techland has not specified a date.

Although Dying Light 2: Stay Human has caught the attention of fans of the post-apocalyptic, the first installment continues to expand the gaming experience to its entire community. That is why, in order to provide graphic quality at the level of current technology, Techland had announced a next-gen patch for Dying Light that It already takes its first steps on PS5.

todayPlayStation 5 users can face the zombies through a new patch that, taking advantage of the technical benefits of the new generation of consoles, adds three graphic modes to the game. This, which will also be available for the Xbox Series version, is classified as follows:

Features of the next-gen patch Performance mode now achieves 60 FPS in Full HD resolution



Balanced mode reaches 60 FPS in QHD resolution



High resolution mode offers 30 FPS in 4K

But the news does not end here, as Techland has also focused on improving the experience of users who have not yet made the move to the new generation of consoles. In this sense, it has added some details in PS4 Pro y Xbox One that will delight any player, although this pack also includes the performance of Xbox Series S.

PS4 Pro improvements 30 FPS cap improvement

Xbox Series S and Xbox One improvements Performance mode offers 30 FPS in Full HD resolution



High resolution mode offers 30 FPS in Quad HD resolution

Techland has not specified the release date of this update in Xbox Series, so we will have to wait for more information to be provided on this latest data. On the other hand, the developers also continue to polish the edges of Dying Light 2: Stay Human while prepare content to extend the hours of play, something that has already been seen with two free DLC and the slight possibility that we will see a New Game + mode in the future.

More about: Dying Light, Techland and Patch.