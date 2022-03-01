Dying Light enables cross-play on PC: Steam, Epic and GoG together in co-op

As for the second installment, Techland has not given more news about crossplay.

Although we are already closing the last day, February has given us lots of news in the form of video games. One of the most anticipated releases of the year was Dying Light 2 Stay Human, which was released at the beginning of the month. However, it seems that the developer still has the fuel to continue updating the first installment of Dying Light, and that is why they are now adding the cross play on different PC platforms.

Epic Online Services solution will bring together players from Epic Games, Steam and GoGAs Epic Games shares through a press release, its solution Epic Online Services will help players from Epic, Steam y GoG are in Dying Light. This coincides with the arrival of the title in the Epic Games stores, which in turn lands with discounts of 60% in its Enhanced Edition and 70% in its Platinum Edition.

Moving back in time, Techland has yet to give any further news on crossplay in Dying Light 2. Following on from the information given above, console players will only be able to play co-op. with users of the same platform, since cross-play between the different generations of Xbox and PlayStation is also not accepted. At least until the developers release an update that puts an end to this problem.

And it is that the authors have a lot of work ahead of them beyond polishing the details of their latest game. After all, they have already shared the Dying Light 2 roadmap for the coming months along with the release date. first story DLC. Leaving this aside, the post-apocalyptic world of Techland has not completely convinced us, because in our analysis you can read that, although it has a fun base, the first approach has involved too many problems.

