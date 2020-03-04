General News

Dylan Farrow calls Woody Allen memoir a ‘betrayal’

March 4, 2020
1 Min Read




1 hour in the past
Information Articles

Go away a remark


“This affords however each different occasion of the profound privilege that vitality, money and notoriety presents,” Farrow said of the e-newsletter of “Apropos of Not something.”



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment