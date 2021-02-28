Dylan Farrow Encourages Empathy Ahead of New ‘Allen v. Farrow’ Episode

Ahead of the second episode of “Allen v. Farrow” airing tonight on HBO, Dylan Farrow posted a prolonged assertion asking viewers to look at with “empathy, compassion and an open thoughts.”

The episode will function a house video through which a 7-year-old Farrow — who’s the adopted little one of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen — particulars to her mom allegations of sexual abuse by Allen.

In her assertion, Farrow, now 35, stated that she has been “shedding sleep and overcome with anxiousness” over the episode, and mentioned her thought course of in permitting the video to be aired on tv.

“Deciding to permit this tape to be seen now publicly on this method has not been straightforward. I actually had resisted ever watching it till now. It had been lengthy saved away in a closet. Scared. Buried,” Farrow wrote on Twitter. “I virtually didn’t supply it to the filmmakers, as a result of being this weak in public is totally terrifying for me.”

Farrow stated that though she has been in a position to deal with the “courtroom of public opinion” as an grownup, the video will put her youthful self, who she refers to as “Little Dylan,” within the highlight. However, Farrow stated she determined to share the video in hopes of serving to others experiencing abuse really feel much less alone, and as half of her personal therapeutic course of.

“Half of my purpose in permitting her to now converse can also be to attempt to discover some therapeutic for me and my childhood self,” Farrow wrote. “It’s an try and make them complete once more, and discover some peace and closure.”

Farrow ended her assertion by encouraging the viewers to maintain an open thoughts regarding the video.

“Should you watch this video, I very a lot hope you’ll accomplish that with empathy, compassion and an open thoughts and coronary heart and never use this as a possibility to assault, flip away, criticize, mock; or to additional shun “Little Dylan” and in doing so disgrace and silence the thousands and thousands of abused kids who’re struggling on this planet right this moment. That is essentially the most weak half of who I’m.”

Allen continues to disclaim the allegations.

Learn the complete submit beneath.