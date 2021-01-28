Dylan McDermott Joins ‘Legislation & Order: Organized Crime’ at NBC

Dylan McDermott has signed on to star reverse Christopher Meloni within the upcoming NBC drama “Legislation and Order: Organized Crime.”

Meloni will reprise the position of Elliot Stabler within the sequence, which sees Stabler return to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating private loss. Stabler will intention to rebuild his life as a part of a brand new elite job drive that’s taking aside the town’s strongest prison syndicates one after the other. The main points of McDermott’s character are being stored beneath wraps at this time, however he can be a sequence common.

McDermott isn’t any stranger to broadcast TV, having beforehand starred within the hit ABC authorized drama “The Follow.” His time on the present earned him an Emmy nomination in addition to three Golden Globe nods, successful one of many latter awards in 1999. He’s additionally recognized for his collaborations with Ryan Murphy, having starred within the critically-acclaimed first season of “American Horror Story” at FX in addition to Murphy’s current Netflix sequence “Hollywood” and “The Politician.” His position in “Hollywood” earned him his second Emmy nomination.

He’s repped by CAA, Business Leisure, and Imprint PR.

“Legislation and Order: Organized Crime” was created by Dick Wolf, who will govt produce together with Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski. The sequence is produced by Wolf Leisure and Common Tv. It marks Meloni’s return to the “Legislation & Order” fold after he exited “Legislation & Order: SVU” within the present’s twelfth season again in 2011. Meloni departed the present at the top of Season 12, so it was written into the Season 13 premiere that Stabler had retired from the police drive.