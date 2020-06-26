Dylan Minnette on the Legacy of Netflix’s ’13 Reasons Why’ – Variety

In episode 8 of the fourth season of “13 Reasons Why,” the college students of Liberty Excessive interact in a dramatic and violent encounter with members of the on-campus police power, a scene that — amid protests in opposition to racism and police brutality which have erupted round the world in current days — feels oddly acquainted.

After all, it’s not a timeliness that star Dylan Minnette, who performs Clay Jensen, may have anticipated when the Netflix present filmed final yr.

“It was undoubtedly a commentary on the identical themes, on police brutality and racial discrimination,” says Minnette on “Variety Dwell!”

Season 4, which premiered earlier in June, ended on a bittersweet, even optimistic word. After grappling with the surprising loss of life of his adopted brother Justin, Clay drives off to varsity together with his finest pal Tony (performed by Christian Navarro), a callback to at least one of the first scenes in Season 1.

“You don’t see Clay totally recovered,” says Minnette of the present’s ultimate episode. “You see him come to phrases with what he’s fighting — with the ability to say it in entrance of a whole college at commencement and be capable of personal it — and have an optimistic outlook on life… however you don’t see him get better.”

His character’s unraveling all through the season, together with struggles with dissociative identification dysfunction, was precisely the coda he had envisioned, as he “needed to see Clay hit his lowest of lows.”

“I keep in mind chatting with Brian Yorkey, the showrunner, over the course of the first few seasons, saying that I really need Clay to be in remedy in Season Four as a result of I wish to take a deep dive into what’s really going on in Clay’s thoughts,” he recollects. “We’ve seen him have these struggles since the starting of the present, and I needed to face that headfirst.”

“13 Reasons Why” has courted controversy all through its run as a result of of its depictions of teenage suicide and sexual assault, amongst different points. Final July, Netflix revised scenes depicting suicide from the present’s first season. Every episode is prefaced by a public service announcement directing viewers to assets for suicide prevention, drug abuse and dependancy and college violence, amongst others.

“I believe that there’s no opinion on the sequence that’s improper. Everyone seems to be entitled to their very own opinion, in the approach that they understand it. And I’ve by no means frowned upon any which approach anybody needs to take a look at [the show],” says Minnette. He provides that it’s the first time he’s been on a sequence whose legacy in popular culture, partly, will likely be beginning many conversations about the points fashionable youngsters battle with.

And in the age of reboots and reimaginings, Minnette has an concept for a hypothetical Season 5: Clay quarantining in Evergreen County together with his dad and mom — and ghost variations of deceased characters Justin, Bryce, Montgomery and Hannah.

“It’s all set in a single room,” he jokes. “Rattling, really we must always have accomplished this.”

Watch the full interview with Dylan Minnette on “Variety Dwell!” above.