Dylan O’Brien Joins Peter Farrelly’s Next Film With Viggo Mortensen – Variety

Dylan O’Brien is in negotiations to star in Peter Farrelly’s subsequent film, which is predicated on the novel “The Biggest Beer Run Ever: A True Story of Friendship Stronger Than Struggle.”

O’Brien beat out quite a lot of different actors for the half, which was one of many extra wanted roles in Hollywood for a number one man in latest weeks. Viggo Mortensen, who beforehand starred in Farrelly’s final movie “Inexperienced Ebook,” has a supporting position within the film.

Brian Currie and Pete Jones will co-write the script with Farrelly, which is being tailored from Joanna Molloy and John “Chickie” Donohue’s guide. It’s primarily based on the true story of Donohue, who left New York in 1967 to trace down and share just a few beers together with his childhood buddies within the Military … whereas they had been combating in Vietnam.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger and Andrew Muscato will function producers. The mission is being overseen at Skydance by Granger, Goldberg and Aimee Rivera.

This film follows Farrelly’s industrial hit “Inexperienced Ebook,” which was nominated for 5 Academy Awards. It gained three Oscars, together with finest image and screenplay (each for Farrelly), in addition to supporting actor for Mahershala Ali. The movie was additionally a field workplace success, grossing $314 million worldwide on a reported $23 million price range.

O’Brien is finest identified for the MTV sequence “Teen Wolf” and “The Maze Runner” franchise. He was most lately seen within the eOne movie “The Training of Fredrick Fitzell” and can seem subsequent in two Paramount films, “Infinite” and “Monster Issues.”

He’s repped by WME and Principal Leisure LA.