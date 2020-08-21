Dylan O’Brien’s ‘Love and Monsters’ to Head Straight to VOD

Dylan O’Brien’s “Love and Monsters” will skip theaters to head straight to premium video on demand on Oct. 16.

Paramount Photos’ science-fiction journey had been scheduled to open theatrically on Feb. 12, 2021. Paramount made the announcement on Thursday amid ongoing uncertainty over the gradual reopening of film theaters in North America after being principally shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March.

“Given the demand for brand spanking new, high-quality leisure proper now, Paramount has determined to launch ‘Love and Monsters’ broadly on digital platforms,” chief working officer Andrew Gumpert mentioned. “Whereas we eagerly look ahead to the reopening of film theaters, we wished to make this authentic and imaginative movie out there for everybody to get pleasure from at house.”

The film takes place seven years after a “monsterpocalypse” forces all of humanity to transfer into underground colonies. O’Brien’s character decides to courageous the floor and face the monsters standing between him and his highschool sweetheart, portrayed by Jessica Henwick.

The movie is directed by Michael Matthews, who made his characteristic debut with “5 Fingers for Marseilles.” The screenplay is written by Brian Duffield and Matthew Robinson, based mostly on a narrative by Duffield.

“Love and Monsters” is offered by Paramount Photos in affiliation with eOne. Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen produced for 21 Laps, whereas John Starke govt produced.

The pic can be out there on VOD platforms for a 48-hour rental interval for $19.99 within the U.S. The film may also be out there for early digital buy for $24.99.

It’s the most recent main studio launch to head to premium video on demand, a development began by Common’s “Trolls World Tour” and “The Hunt” in early spring. The information about “Love and Monsters” was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.