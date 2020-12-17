Dylan Sprouse Joins Mindy Kaling HBO Max Comedy Series

Dylan Sprouse is returning to TV.

The previous Disney Channel star has signed on for Mindy Kaling’s HBO Max collection “The Intercourse Lives of School Women,” Selection has discovered completely, marking his first large tv position since his Disney days led to 2011.

He joins beforehand introduced leads Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott within the collection which revolves round 4 roommates at Essex School, a prestigious New England college.

Sprouse will play a personality named Nico, a junior at Essex who interacts with the 4 roommates in query, who’re Kimberly (Chalamet), the valedictorian of a working-class public highschool in a humble Arizona suburb, Bela (Kaur), a comedy-obsessed, tremendous assured cornball from the prosperous suburbs of northern New Jersey, Leighton (Rapp), who would describe herself as a traditional, stylish woman from an amazing household, and eventually Whitney (Scott), the soon-to-be star of the Essex soccer workforce.

Sprouse has performed the overwhelming majority of his on-screen appearing within the movie area for the final decade, most not too long ago showing within the romantic drama “After We Collided” and earlier than that within the 2018 comedy “Banana Cut up.” He’s additionally set to star within the Chinese language large display adaptation of Giacomo Puccini’s opera “Turandot,” taking part in Prince Calaf.

Exterior of appearing, Sprouse launched the primary half in his new Comedian E-book collection “Solar Eater” earlier this yr. Produced by way of his partnership with DIGA Studios and sci-fi, fantasy and horror journal Heavy Steel, the comedian’s second situation was written by Sprouse.

“Intercourse Lives of School Women” hails from Kaling Worldwide in affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv and was picked up for 13 episodes by the streamer in Oct. 2019. Kaling serves as govt producer and co-writer with Justin Noble, who’s taking up day-to-day showrunner duties.

Sprouse, who additionally owns and runs a Brooklyn mead-making facility referred to as Allwise Meadery, is represented by Bonnie Liedtke at Genuine Literary and Expertise Administration, UTA, David Markman at DLA Piper and Herring PR.