Dylan Sprouse Pandemic Thriller ‘Tyger Tyger’ Sets Release Date

“Tyger Tyger,” a thriller starring Dylan Sprouse that’s set throughout a lethal pandemic, has secured a distributor. Gravitas Ventures nabbed worldwide rights to the movie and plans to launch it in choose theaters and drive-ins, in addition to on digital platforms, on Feb. 26.

Kerry Mondragon wrote and directed the film, which was presciently filmed earlier than the coronavirus disaster gripped the world. It follows a annoyed lady named Blake (Sam Quartin), who robs a pharmacy for life-saving treatment whereas awaiting her check outcomes throughout a pandemic. She ditches her loser boyfriend (Max Madsen) and makes a cope with a drug addict named Luke (Sprouse) to assist distribute the stolen meds to those that want it.

“‘Tyger Tyger’ is a private and magical story about love and drug dependancy within the midst of a pandemic,” Mondragon mentioned. “Although we shot this story earlier than the occasions of 2020, we all know each the timeliness and common themes within the film will join with audiences the world over. We’re thrilled to be working with Gravitas, an organization that acknowledges the urgency of delivering a movie that speaks to younger folks going through right now’s daunting challenges.”

Mondragon produced the film by way of his Uninflected Footage banner, together with producer Salvatore Sclafani. Mondragon additionally served as an government producer with Mary Rose Costello, Casey Mondragon, Shane Jerominski, Phil Batlin and Akshay D’souza. Jack Nielsen, Kaly Ngo and Joe D’augustine co-produced.

“‘Tyger Tyger’ is a singular imaginative and prescient that’s as compelling as it’s well timed. Gravitas is thrilled to be bringing the movie to audiences in all places,” mentioned Brett Rogalsky, supervisor of acquisitions at Gravitas Ventures.