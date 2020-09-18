‘Dynamite’ Sparks 300% Spike in First-Time BTS Listeners on Spotify

BTS’ launch of “Dynamite,” their first English-language single, has sparked a 300% enhance in the variety of individuals listening to the Ok-pop group for the primary time on Spotify, the platform revealed on Thursday (Sept. 17).

Already a success at radio, the place the track noticed greater than 8,000 spins between Sept. four and Sept. 10, per Alpha Media, and on YouTube the place the official video shattered data in its first 24 hours by logging greater than 100 million views, the English-language monitor additionally set a brand new Spotify file by receiving 12.6 million streams throughout the first day of its Aug. 21 launch. Since then, it’s been added to greater than 3.5 million playlists.

But it surely nonetheless has somewhat methods to go to out-stream “Boy With Luv” (feat. Halsey), “FAKE LOVE” and “DNA,” the group’s hottest tracks on Spotify. Amongst different accolades: BTS, comprised of Jungkook, RM, V, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga and Jin, is the primary Korean group to debut at No. 1 on the Spotify International High 50 chart and presently claims greater than 11.four billion streams on Spotify to-date.

Group member Jin advised Spotify’s “For the File” podcast that the success of “Dynamite” is “very significant for us.” Fellow member Suga stated that he thought it appealed to listeners as a result of “it’s straightforward to hearken to and it’s straightforward to get pleasure from for anyone, anybody of any technology.”

“Dynamite” was written by David Stewart and Jessica Agombar and vocal-produced by Jenna Andrews,

Member RM described the band’s inventive course of as “like making a puzzle … Generally we begin with melodies. Generally we begin with some only a phrase or a theme. However principally, when there’s an album, there’s some form of like a theme or a key phrase that comes that goes via the entire album.” As soon as that’s determined, “all people gathers and we guess the tracks and melodies and lyrics,” RM added.

J-Hope in contrast the method to “birthing pains,” saying: “It takes a number of focus and a number of consideration, a number of time as a result of they put in a lot.”

But it surely’s price it, stated V. “Our ARMY, our followers, are actually one of the best a part of this job. It’s their vitality and their help that permits us to maintain going.”

