E! Sets ‘For Actual: The Story of Reality TV’ Premiere (TV News Roundup)

CASTING

G4 introduced two authentic solid members, Adam Sessler and Kevin Pereira, will return and two new players, Ovilee Might and Froskurrin, will be part of as First Esports Expertise. Previous to his return, Sessler revived his position as Loopy Adam to launch #G4NeedsTalent. Beforehand, Might and Froskurrin made their official debut on the scene with “The Bleep Esports Present.” The 4 will be part of WWE Famous person Xavier Woods on the community. Till its official return in summer season 2021, G4 launched net sequence B4G4, which can air weekly content material and incorporate suggestions from viewers.

DATES

E! will premiere “For Actual: The Story of Reality TV,” hosted and govt produced by Andy Cohen, March 25 at 9 p.m. The seven-part restricted sequence will discover the origins of one of essentially the most polarizing leisure mediums, analyzing actuality tv’s affect by celebrities such because the Kardashian/Jenner household, the Osbournes and authentic solid of Nineties actuality sequence “The Actual World.” That includes behind-the-scenes footage, the sequence will study themes comparable to courting, competitors and excessive makeover sequence, in addition to share insider data from trade executives, producers and journalists. Expertise for the interviews embody Kandi Burruss, Vivica A. Fox, Holly Carter, Mona Scott-Younger, Jason and Molly Mesnick, Bret Michaels, Caroline Manzo, Clay Aiken, Danny Cahill, Dr. Drew, Eric Nies, Heather B. Gardner, Janice Dickinson, Jazz Jennings, Julie Chen, Julie Gentry, Kelly Alemi, Kendra Wilkinson, Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Luann de Lesseps, Melissa Rivers, Mama June, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Nev Schulman, Norman Korpi, Omarosa Newman, Dr. Paul Nassif, Rachel Zoe, Ramona Singer, Richard Hatch, Ruben Studdard, Russ and Paola Mayfield, Sharon, Jack and Kelly Osbourne, Tami Roman, Teresa Giudice, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Thom Filicia. “For Actual: The Story of Reality TV” is produced by Bunim-Murray Productions and Most Talkative with Gil Goldschein, Julie Pizzi, David Sambuchi and Lauren Lazin serving as govt producers. Watch a teaser under.

LATE NIGHT

Kenan Thompson, Lana Condor and Fireboy DML will probably be company on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.”