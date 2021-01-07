E-tender scam: ED raids Bhopal, Hyderabad and Madhya Pradesh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided several places in Bhopal, Hyderabad and Bengaluru in connection with the money laundering case related to the alleged e-tender rigging racket in Madhya Pradesh. This matter is related to more than three thousand crores rupees. Official sources gave this information on Thursday. Also Read – Wife did not make saved vegetables, husband stayed away for 17 years, judge made vegetables by paying 50 rupees, this is how reconciliation happened

He said that in order to gather evidence, the agency launched a raid operation earlier this week at the locations of various suspects involved in the case and this action is being taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Sources said that at least 15-16 places were raided in Bhopal, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, including the former Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh. On Thursday, raids are going on in some places.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a criminal case last year alleging that the state government’s e-tender portal was ‘hacked’ to manipulate tenders and grab contracts and allegedly This happened under BJP rule.

The Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) of Madhya Pradesh had registered a case during the Kamal Nath-led Congress government last year. The ED studied this FIR to register a case under the PMLA.

The EOW had registered a case against the directors and marketing representatives of seven companies, unknown officials of five departments of the state government and some leaders.