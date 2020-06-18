E.U. Approves Telefonica-Atresmedia’s Buendía Estudios – Variety

European Fee antitrust authorities have greenlit the launch of Buendía Estudios, the joint content material creation and manufacturing firm created by big telecom Telefonica and Spain’s Atresmedia group, authentic co-creators of “La Casa de Papel.”

Producing movie, sequence and leisure tasks, the game-changing strategic alliance will see a three way partnership between Spain’s two greatest content material traders who invested some €1.45 billion ($1.6 billion) in programming in 2019, in keeping with IHS Markit estimates.

The transfer permits the companions to realize in budgetary scale when making films – although nowhere close to the heights of U.S. sequence. All of the extra, nevertheless, it is going to improve their capacity to supply a number of inventive choices to high expertise within the Spanish-speaking world as expertise relations turn out to be the crux of success in a extremely aggressive sector.

Moderately than taking up Netflix, a typical studying of the three way partnership when its first introduced final September, Buendía Estudios units out to supply premium content material for third-parties which is able to inevitably embrace the worldwide streaming platforms, in addition to create a community of present title-by-title companions with like-minded fellow giants in Europe.

Associated Tales

The launch of the brand new studio follows a framework settlement unveiled Sept. 20 by Telefonica, Europe’s third greatest telco, and the DeAPlaneta-controlled broadcaster Atresmedia, with the target if turning into a brand new manufacturing pressure.

Geared toward positioning itself as a reference studio for the creation and manufacturing of Spanish-language content material, Buendía will compete within the Spanish, Latin American and U.S. Hispanic markets.

A big a part of the brand new studios’ exercise shall be targeted on third-party operators, each Spanish and worldwide, boosting Spain’s audiovisual sector and indie manufacturing industrial cloth, each companions mentioned Wednesday in a press release.

“Buendía Estudios may have the required infrastructure for recurring content material manufacturing, making a secure enterprise atmosphere for the event and creation of audiovisual tasks,” the assertion added.

It would additionally promote affiliation and co-productions with additional corporations within the sector.

The brand new firm will provide a crew of pros with in depth expertise in each the event and manufacturing of fiction, movie and leisure tasks, whose companions already takes in Telefónica’s paybox Movistar Plus, Atresmedia, Amazon, Netflix, Warner – HBO, TNT and HBO Max-, Orange and Spanish regional channels.

Partnering with Atresmedia, Telefonica has the chance for joint sequence to play on the published community’s free-to-air and SVOD providers in Spain plus presumably its cable community in Latin America, the most important of any firm in Europe.

For Atresmedia, producer of a number of milestone Spanish sequence which have already grown audiences for Spanish sequence overseas -“Grand Lodge,” “Velvet,” “Locked Up” – Buendía will enable it to ramp up scale as high gamers are producing at ever increased manufacturing ambition.