March 11, 2020
E3 2020 has reportedly been cancelled

This yr’s Digital Leisure Expo, larger known as E3, has reportedly been cancelled, probably due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

The important thing on-line recreation enterprise match is formally nonetheless scheduled for June 9 in Los Angeles, nevertheless there’s mounting proof that it isn’t happening, a minimal of not in its typical format. 

Ars Technica cites a few assets acquainted with the Leisure System Affiliation (ESA)’s plans (ESA is the organizer of E3), which say the legit cancellation is coming rapidly. 

Furthermore, sport author Devolver Digital posted a message on Twitter Wednesday, urging attendees to cancel their journeys. Study additional…

