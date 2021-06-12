E3 2021: A long way Cry 6 confirms the arriving of a DLC starring the villains of the franchise

Ubisoft has showed in its Ubisoft Ahead of E3 2021 that A long way Cry 6 may have a DLC that can let us play with the villains of A long way Cry 3, A long way Cry 4 and A long way Cry 5.

This DLC, which will probably be incorporated within the recreation’s Season Go, will help you play with Vaas Montenegro de A long way Cry 3, Pagan Min de A long way Cry 4 y Joseph Seed de A long way Cry 5. Within the convention it used to be proven how we managed those characters within the first particular person. Right here you’ll be able to see the trailer proven all over the convention:

All through the convention it used to be additionally showed that this season go will come with the mythical DLC A long way Cry 3: Blood Dragon, which used to be introduced after the arriving of the 3rd installment of the franchise. It more than likely has to do with the sequence lately showed by means of Netflix set on this identical DLC.

The convention has additionally proven a new trailer for A long way Cry 6, the following installment of the franchise, by which now we have noticed in motion Giancarlo Esposito, who performs the villain Antón Castillo in this instance. In it we see how he instructions a boat by which all the team, together with his son Diego, attempt to flee.

A long way Cry 6 has its unencumber date showed for October 7, 2021, and rather lately we realized extra main points in conjunction with its date. Now not a lot more main points had been supplied about this DLC starring its iconic villains, so we can need to look forward to some additional info to be supplied at some point.