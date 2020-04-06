E3 2021 Dates Set, But Expect A “Reimagined” Show

E3 2021 has locked in dates, and may happen from June 15 to 17, 2021. Gamesindustry.biz is reporting that the ESA has set these dates following the cancellation of E3 2020, and that they’ve said that the event may be “reimagined.”

What exactly this suggests isn’t however clear, and it will more than likely be some time previous to everyone knows exactly what E3 2021 will seem to be.

E3 2021 could have needed to look different though COVID-19 hadn’t pressured the cancellation of this 12 months’s showcase–2020 was set to be the second 12 months of E3 with out PlayStation, and customary E3 Colosseum host Geoff Keighley was planning on missing the event for the first time in 25 years.

