E3 2021: Dates Set For Free Virtual Video Game Event

After final 12 months’s E3 was utterly canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the commerce group that runs the video-game conference confirmed there will likely be one in 2021 — though will probably be online-only.

The Leisure Software program Affiliation (ESA) introduced plans for a “reimagined” all-virtual E3 2021, set to happen June 12-15, 2021, that includes information and sport reveals. The ESA stated it’s going to workforce up with media companions globally “to assist amplify and make this content material accessible to everybody without cost.”

ESA stated it has “early commitments” for participation from Nintendo, Microsoft/Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Video games and Koch Media. Notably absent from the lineup is Sony, which had sat out E3 2019 (and was going to skip it final 12 months).

The ESA plans to deliver E3 again as an in-person occasion in 2022 in Los Angeles. Till final 12 months, the confab had taken place yearly on the Los Angeles Conference Middle since 1995.

“For greater than twenty years, E3 has been the premier venue to showcase one of the best that the online game business has to supply, whereas uniting the world by way of video games,” Stanley Pierre-Louis, president/CEO of the ESA, stated in an announcement. “We’re evolving this 12 months’s E3 right into a extra inclusive occasion, however will nonetheless look to excite the followers with main reveals and insider alternatives that make this occasion the indispensable heart stage for video video games.”

In 2019, E3 drew 66,100 attendees to the Los Angeles Conference Middle in downtown L.A., in keeping with the ESA.

With E3 nixed final 12 months, video games publishers held their very own occasions. Business veteran Geoff Keighley, creator of the Game Awards, produced the Summer time Game Fest sequence of on-line occasions in 2020, and he’s bringing it again this 12 months (summergamefest.com) as properly.