Ubisoft stunned locals and strangers at E3 2017 with the presence of Shigeru Miyamoto to announce Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Struggle. Now, 4 years later, within the E3 the 2021, the French have simply introduced their sequel, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, scheduled via 2022 completely for Nintendo Transfer.

The leak is showed and Ubisoft proclaims the sequel to its collaboration with Nintendo