E3 2021: The brand new Starfield trailer may disguise a nod to the Elder Scrolls 6

Starfield has made probably the most headlines throughout the Xbox and Bethesda presentation at E3 2021. Alternatively, Bethesda does not need enthusiasts to disregard about their different nice open-world RPG.

Lovers have noticed what seems to be a wink (easter egg) from The Elder Scrolls 6 within the new trailer, fueling hypothesis about its conceivable location. It was once on Reddit (the place else?) The place a fan recorded one thing suspiciously acquainted. It’s similar to Hammerfell y Prime Rock, which coincidentally is the realm the place it’s speculated that the following location of The Elder Scrolls 6 shall be set.

Is it only a twist of fate? It is vitally conceivable. Just a little nod to hypothesis by way of a Bethesda artist? It’s also conceivable.

Elder Scrolls VI easter egg within the Starfield trailer percent.twitter.com/AoBfrYLfNj — MrMattyPlays (@G27Status) June 13, 2021

It’s been speculated that Hammerfell would be the subsequent location for The Elder Scrolls 6 a minimum of since January, when the Elder Scrolls reliable account posted a cryptic tweet. It did not take lengthy for enthusiasts to decipher the tweet and shortly concluded that it was once a connection with The Elder Scrolls 6.

Within the tale of The Elder Scrolls, Hammerfell is house to the Redguards, a race of people with innate agility and a top stage of stamina. This can be a large area, probably the most notable location of which is the Alik’r barren region.

Hammerfell seemed in Redguard, an journey recreation revealed in 1998. It will also be explored in The Elder Scrolls On-line. It seems like a excellent declare for the surroundings of The Elder Scrolls 6. That is one thing that has been mentioned since The Elder Scrolls 6 was once published for the primary time again at E3 2018.

Finally, The Elder Scrolls 6 nonetheless turns out a ways off. There’ll indisputably be much more hypothesis whilst we wait. Within the interim, we remind you to stick tuned for our protection of E3 2021, because the meetings aren’t over but.