E3 2021 will be digital, already has dates and will feature Nintendo, Microsoft, Capcom and more

After many leaks, little information pills and also some other rumors, today the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has announced that the E3 2021 It will be held between June 12 and June 15, 2021.

It is also confirmed that it will be an exclusively digital event, and most important of all: it will be free despite the fact that some had suggested otherwise. Furthermore, ESA has confirmed that they expect E3 to return as a live physical event at the Los Angeles Convention Center in June 2022.

E3 2021 will be digital this year, and will be backed by Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Ubisoft, Take-Two, WB and Koch Media Sony, EA and others will apparently not participatehttps://t.co/1beOkv4ams pic.twitter.com/d4mnL9Noap – Nibel (@Nibellion) April 6, 2021

The information, which has been echoed @Nibellion and Twitter, has been published by ESA on the official website of E3 2021. In any case, some media such as GamesIndustry, has been able to add information. And of great value, considering that this refers to the studies that will attend the event (and those that will not).

According to the aforementioned medium, the digital E3 2021 will have the support of such important companies as Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Ubisoft, Take-Two, WB and Koch Media. However, everything seems to indicate that Sony, EA and other unconfirmed companies will not participate in the event.

On the other hand, ESA has insisted that, at the moment, it is working with the media to “amplify and make this content available to everyone for free.”

Finally, and regarding the absence of some companies, ESA has confirmed that there is still time for more companies to join the event. Which is not to say that Sony or EA end up joining. But it is important to qualify it.