E3 2021 will be part of IGN’s Summer of Gaming 2021

IGN’s Summer of Gaming returns this year, and E3 2021 will be part of the event.

Like last year, our summer event will include exclusives, trailers, game demos, and developer interviews, but unlike last year, we’ve partnered with E3 to bring the world’s most famous gaming event to our lineup. That means, from Saturday June 12 to Tuesday June 15, you’ll be able to watch the first fully digital E3 here on IGN.

E3 will be free in 2021 and will feature announcements and presentations from Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games, Koch Media. Furthermore, ESA promises that E3 2021 will include “Exhibitions from leading publishers, press conferences, exciting reveals, extended live broadcasts, and special guest appearances, available free online to all attendees.”.

The entire E3 has been redesigned as a digital event that, along with the usual mix of announcement events, will include an online portal, charities and more. “We are focused on ensuring that E3 continues to be the most innovative and collaborative event in the gaming industry, so enlisting some of the industry’s most important media partners to help deliver the news, reveals and more is crucial. for a successful exhibition “Said Stanley Pierre-Louis, president and CEO of ESA.

As for us, E3 is just one part of IGN’s Summer of Gaming this year; We’ll have a lot more details soon, but suffice it to say, you can expect exclusive IGN ads that you won’t see anywhere else. And also new surprises.

And if you need a reminder, last year’s Summer of Gaming featured new game reveals, interviews with some of the industry’s biggest developers, Animal Crossing celebrity island tours, an awards show, and more, at over the course of a month.