General News

E3 loses creative directors iam8bit months before show

March 6, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Gaming

Depart a remark

iam8bit has completely dropped out of E3 2020, announcing that the company won’t be operating alongside the E3 group to ship the overhauled expo flooring enjoy deliberate for the 2020 show this June. …



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment