E3 reiterates its return for 2023 with a proposal that will cover one of the needs of the sector

The festival organizers believe that there should be an event that is digital and face-to-face at the same time.

At the beginning of April, the heart of the community was broken in two: E3 2022 had been canceled in order to return stronger. Since then, the news has filled the network with reactions and opinions, something to which we have signed up with a reflection on a death announced long ago. However, the festival organizers do not intend to throw in the towel and reiterate their intentions towards E3 2023.

We are excited to return in 2023 with both a digital and face-to-face eventESA“We are excited to return in 2023 with both a digital and face-to-face event,” says ESA President Stan Pierre-Louis in an interview with The Washington Post. “As much as we love these digital events, and as much as we like how they reach people and want global reach, we also we know that there is a great desire for people to meetbeing able to connect in person and see each other and talk about what makes video games so great.”

In this sense, the president of the ESA considers that the rise of different formats serves to discover more accurate ways of communicating with the audience: “I think what is good about this experimentation is that companies of all sizes are trying to understand what works best to promote the product and the content they want to share with consumers.

I think there is room for a physical showESA“And I think that there is room for a physical showcontinues Pierre-Louis. “I think it’s important to have a digital reach. Combining these two, I think there’s a critical element to what we think E3 can deliver.”

In the absence of E3 2022, there is no doubt that video game companies have stepped up to fill this gap with a good handful of conferences. Players are waiting to find out what’s new in this world at the Summer Game Fest, which will take place this Thursday, but the date, time and details of events that include Xbox, Bethesda, Capcom, Return Digital and more companies.

