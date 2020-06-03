E4 release cryptic first look at Big Brother: Best Show Ever

When Big Brother launched again in 2000, no one fairly understood the idea, it was a weird social experiment, TV had by no means seen something fairly prefer it.

In fact it immediately turned a nationwide obsession, formed our tradition and impressed countless different TV codecs, in addition to giving us numerous unforgettable moments of telly.

So it’s a terrific concept for E4 to make use of this lockdown time to take pleasure in a visit down reminiscence lane, with Davina McCall and Rylan Clark Neal reminding us of a few of their favorite episodes of the ground-breaking present, earlier than it went to Channel 5.

We’ve been enthusiastic about this for the reason that first announcement, and now there’s lastly a sneak peek of what’s to return…

The first look teaser, posted by Big Brother’s legendary narrator, Marcus ‘Day 5 within the Big Brother Home’ Bentley on Twitter, is just 20 seconds lengthy, however packed stuffed with nostalgia. Not simply the theme music, that takes you straight again to the early noughties, however the soundbites reminding you of a number of the present’s most iconic moments.

Keep in mind when Jackie Stallone waltzed into the Celeb Big Brother Home in collection three, stunning her former daughter in regulation Brigitte Nielsen? And BB7’s Queen of Tantrums Nikki Grahame exclaiming, “Who’s she?!” ? And the cringe second we’d moderately neglect about when politician George Galloway posed as a pussycat… ? It’s all there within the trailer, and we are able to’t wait to throw ourselves into the BB diary room for some reminiscing.

We’re nonetheless ready for an air date for the present, and for additional particulars of which episodes will likely be chosen, but when the trailer is something to go by this present goes to be good.

Big Brother: Best Reveals Ever Show will air on E4 quickly.