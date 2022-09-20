EA announces a new Iron Man game with the director of Guardians of the Galaxy at the helm: first details

Electronic Arts has confirmed in a new official statement that EA Motive is working on a new Iron Man game. Early details confirm that the game will be a single-player third-person action-adventure title, and that development is being led by Olivier Proulx, who was previously the director of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

The statement indicates that the game is in its early stages of development (pre-production phase) and, together with Olivier Proulx, this new Iron Man game will feature industry veterans such as Ian Frazier, Maëlenn Lumineau and JF Poirier, as well as other developers who have worked on Star Wars: Squadrons and the upcoming remake from Dead Space, which the studio is currently working on.

has been shared this single image about the gamein which we see Iron Man:

According to the official information, it will be “developed in collaboration with Marvel Games, the game will feature an original narrative that delves into the rich history of Iron Man, channeling the complexity, charisma and creative genius of Tony Stark, and allowing players to players feel what it’s like to truly play as Iron Man.”

Also shared is the following statement from Bill Rosemann, Vice President and Creative Director of Marvel Games: “We are thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Motive Studio to bring their original vision of one of Marvel’s most important, powerful and beloved characters. Their expertise in delivering both established entertainment worlds and exciting gameplay – combined with their genuine passion for the iconic battleship – will fuel our quest to deliver a love letter to a legendary hero in the form of the definitive Iron Man video game.”

No further details are given about the game, neither about platforms nor about a possible release date.

It is indicated that there will be more collaborations between Electronic Arts and Marvel to develop new video games.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was directed by Olivier Proulx, and was very well received by critics, as you can see in our review of the game. The next release from EA Motive will be the remake of Dead Space, about which we already know a lot of information.