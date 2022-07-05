EA backs down on Battlefield and will return to single player campaigns after the 2042 fiasco

A job offer reveals that the Seattle-based studio will be in charge of developing the story mode.

Con Battlefield 2042, Electronic Arts has seen how one of its main (and most successful) sagas has gone from receiving a lot of love to receiving a multitude of complaints from the community, mainly due to the serious problems of the game, together with the absence of modalities such as a story for a player.

Seattle Studio Seeks Design DirectorDICE seems to have learned about the latter if we look at the information revealed by a recent job offer. It specifies that Battlefield will once again have a single player campaign mode in its next installment, as the new Seattle-based studio is looking for workers to design it.

According to the announcement, the chosen design director “will help orchestrate the design of the missions, the narrative, the game mechanics and the systems, to create the highest quality experience possible.” “Battlefield Seattle is focused on build rich and exciting stories with unforgettable characters and powerful experiences in the Battlefield universe,” they explain.

The Seattle studio was founded last year and goes by proper names like Marcus Letho, who joined the team to develop first-person experiences. Letho is widely known in the industry for being primarily one of the creators of the Halo saga.

For its part, Battlefield 2042 is not without problems despite continuing to add updates periodically. At DICE they have more plans for the next few months of the multiplayer shooter’s life, although they have announced that they will no longer support the Hazard Zone mode, one of the main novelties of the title.

