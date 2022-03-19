EA bans Russian and Belarusian players from Apex Legends and FIFA 22 esports competitions

The developer has already announced various measures to support Ukraine through changes in its video games.

Electronic Arts is one of the many companies that, in solidarity with Ukraine, has decided to take measures to expel Russia from its plans. In this sense, it has already blocked the sale of its games both in the mentioned country and in Belarus, although it seems that the decisions are also introduced in the esports world.

Russia and Belarus will not be eligible countries for EA esports competitionsAnd it is that, as they have published on their Twitter account, Russian or Belarusian players will no longer be accepted for FIFA 22 and Apex Legends competitions: “We have made the decision to withdraw Russia and Belarus as eligible countries in our esports programs. Effective immediately, players and teams in Russia and Belarus are no longer eligible to participate in Apex Legends Global Series and EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Global Series“.

At the beginning of its statement, EA reiterates its support for Ukraine and makes a call for peace: “We continue to be shocked by the unfolding conflict in Ukraine and join the many voices around the world calling for peace and an end to the invasion. We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to some changes in EA games, as we have seen with the removal of Russian teams and players from FUT 22 or the removal of Russian teams and clubs from FIFA 22. In addition, The company has stated on multiple occasions that measures will continue to be taken as the conflict progresses, so we can expect other decisions that will affect players from Russia.

